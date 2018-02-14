2 arrested for Alabaster robbery after chase ends in Calera

Where do you even begin? Dr. Josh Klapow speaks with Steve Crocker on how parents and students face the trauma of a school shooting.More >>
Where do you even begin? Dr. Josh Klapow speaks with Steve Crocker on how parents and students face the trauma of a school shooting.More >>
Tragedies like today's mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida might make you wonder how safe your kids are at school. But, according to Matt Hardy with the National Association of School Resource Officers, the answer is actually very safe.More >>
Tragedies like today's mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida might make you wonder how safe your kids are at school. But, according to Matt Hardy with the National Association of School Resource Officers, the answer is actually very safe.More >>
Birmingham City Schools hope to make free Pre-K available to all 4-year-olds, but space is limited and funding is tight.More >>
Birmingham City Schools hope to make free Pre-K available to all 4-year-olds, but space is limited and funding is tight.More >>
Police in Alabaster have identified two individuals accused of a robbery that started a police chase that ended in Calera on Tuesday.More >>
Police in Alabaster have identified two individuals accused of a robbery that started a police chase that ended in Calera on Tuesday.More >>
In 2017, nearly fifty guns were packed the wrong way when brought to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. That was five more than the year before. Those type statistics are increasing across lots of U.S. airports. That's why the TSA wants to remind passengers of the rules when it comes to packing guns.More >>
In 2017, nearly fifty guns were packed the wrong way when brought to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. That was five more than the year before. Those type statistics are increasing across lots of US airports. That's why the TSA wants to remind passengers of the rules whenMore >>