2 arrested for Alabaster robbery after chase ends in Calera

Scene in Calera at the end of the chase on 2-13-18. (Source: Josh Rainey/WBRC)

Police in Alabaster have identified two individuals accused of a robbery that started a police chase that ended in Calera on Tuesday.

18-year-old Leecarto Jacquez Seawright of Montgomery has been charged with 1st-degree robbery and receiving stolen property.

Also charged was 17-year-old Ladarius Tyshun McDade of Montgomery. He is facing the same charges. We're told McDade will be charged as an adult in this case.

Both suspects were taken into custody in Calera. They are being held at the Shelby County Jail, each with a bond of $450,000.

The victim of this robbery told police Seawright and McDade approached her in the parking lot of the South Promenade while she was unloading packages and asked for her car keys.

Police say that's when one of the men brandished a firearm and took the victim's cell phone and left the scene.

"Detectives were notified immediately, an investigation ensued and the arrest of the suspects are the result of that investigation," said Lt. Grant Humphries. "We are very thankful the victim was not injured during the course of the robbery."

Police say the investigation continues and is at a 'critical phase' so no other details will be released at this time.

