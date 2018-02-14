FIRST ALERT Update: Rain likely during early evening

One again, we're seeing a mostly cloudy sky with showers likely. Temperatures through the afternoon and evening will remain in the mid 60s. Unfortunately, we're expecting a good bit of rain between during the early evening and right in the middle of those Valentine's Day dinner plans. Rain chances should taper off during the evening with the possibility of some patchy fog.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with little rain in the forecast. During the afternoon, we may see some sunshine. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid-70s. Rain will again roll into the area on Friday evening with temperatures in the 60s. The good news is we're not expecting incredibly cold weather or severe storms. Expect widespread rain Friday night and at least through the first half of Saturday.

Weekend Update: The forecast looks mostly cloudy and damp for Saturday. We'll see rain chances around 60 percent. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Saturday with drier weather expected on Sunday. Rain chances on Sunday will be around 20 percent.

Monday and Tuesday look mainly dry and warm with highs in the mid 70s. There is a small chance we could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

