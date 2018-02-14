Alabama closes shellfish growing waters in 2 counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has closed shellfish growing waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties.

Authorities say Areas I, II, III, IV, V and VI are closed and includes Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Heron Bay and Dauphin Island Bay.

The order by Acting State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris closed harvesting as of 3 p.m. Monday. It was issued as a result of possible bacteriological contamination of the oyster beds due to recent rainfall.

Officials said Wednesday that harvesting will resume as soon as the areas meet acceptable bacteriological criteria.

