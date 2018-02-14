Man pulls rifle at Calhoun Co. daycare, demands daughter - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says a man pulled a rifle at a day care and demanded to get his daughter.

He also threatened to ram the daycare with his truck.

Wade says the man turned himself in.

