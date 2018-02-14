Man pulls rifle at Calhoun Co. daycare, demands daughter

We're expecting a good bit of rain between during the early evening and right in the middle of those Valentine's Day dinner plans.More >>
We're expecting a good bit of rain between during the early evening and right in the middle of those Valentine's Day dinner plans.More >>
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says a man pulled a rifle at a day care and demanded to get his daughter.More >>
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says a man pulled a rifle at a day care and demanded to get his daughter.More >>
An effort to revitalize West Tuscaloosa is getting underway this week.More >>
An effort to revitalize West Tuscaloosa is getting underway this week.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a fire in Brookwood.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a fire in Brookwood.More >>
Rain increases in coverage this afternoon and evening. Shower and thunderstorm chances ramp up around dinnertime, so if you have plans for Valentine’s Day be sure to leave a little early and take that umbrella!More >>
Rain increases in coverage this afternoon and evening. Shower and thunderstorm chances ramp up around dinnertime, so if you have plans for Valentine’s Day be sure to leave a little early and take that umbrella!More >>