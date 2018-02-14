Donta Hall powers Alabama to 80-65 win over LSU

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Donta Hall had 20 points and eight rebounds, including some powerful dunks, to lead Alabama to an 80-65 win over LSU on Tuesday night.

Hall spearheaded a 26-3 second-half run that turned a one-point game into a second straight lopsided win for the Crimson Tide (17-9, 8-5 Southeastern Conference).

The Tigers (14-11, 5-8) managed just one field goal in a span of 13-plus minutes.

Fresh from a double-double in a win over No. 18 Tennessee, Hall had three dunks, a layup and a 3-point play during one sequence in the big run. He left the game with more than seven minutes left to chants of his name after making 8 of 10 shots.

Collin Sexton had 15 points and six assists for Alabama despite being limited by foul trouble. Fellow freshman John Petty made all three 3-point attempts and scored 11 points.

Daryl Edwards led LSU with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Skylar Mays had 13 points and nine rebounds.

LSU's own freshman star, Tremont Waters, made just 2 of 12 shots for five points. Duop Reath also managed just five points after scoring 26 in a win over Mississippi.

Waters and Reath did contribute to a hot start in the second half to help the Tigers cut Alabama's lead to 45-44. It was all Tide after that.

Even with Sexton exiting with his fourth foul with 15:50 left, Alabama reeled off 10 straight points to start the decisive run.

Alabama made 10 of 21 3-pointers and shot 55.1 percent (27 of 49) from the field.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers won two of three games coming in but fell apart after starting the second half hot.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide won back to back games for the first time in three weeks, adding to a 78-50 romp over Tennessee. Despite some up-and-down performances, Alabama is building a solid NCAA Tournament resume.

UP NEXT

LSU hosts Missouri on Saturday.

Alabama visits Kentucky on Saturday.

