16-year-old faces charges for racist message on school wall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A 16-year-old girl is facing criminal charges after she confessed to scrawling a threatening racial message on a school bathroom wall.

AL.com reports the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in northeast Alabama. Oxford Police Capt. L.G. Owens says the message was racial in nature but couldn't specify. It was directed at a group, not an individual.

The teen says she wrote the message because she wanted to see how school officials would react. The student has been suspended. She's facing a charge of making a terroristic threat, which is a Class C felony in Alabama.

Owens says that school custodians found the message Wednesday while cleaning the stalls. They notified the police who reviewed surveillance footage to identify the student, who confessed to writing the message.

