1 1/3 cup chopped dates

1 ¼ cup boiling water

1 teaspoon baking soda

4 oz butter, softened

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 ½ cup self-rising flour, sifted

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Place dates in a bowl with boiling water. Beat butter and sugar until fluffy.

Gradually beat in eggs then fold in flour and cinnamon.

Add baking soda to dates and stir.

Add the dates to the batter and mix well.

Bake at 300 for 30 minutes.

Glaze for Sticky Toffee Cake

1 lb butter

1 ½ cup brown sugar

1/4 cup heavy cream

¼ cup heavy craft beer (using TrimTab Language of Thunder Stout)

1 tsp Vanilla

Mix all ingredients together and bring to a boil.

Boil for 2 min and remove from heat.

Allow to thicken and then pour over cake.

