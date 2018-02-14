'Invest West' moving forward with community meetings in Tuscaloosa

An effort to revitalize West Tuscaloosa is getting underway this week.

The City of Tuscaloosa is hosting two public meetings to gather information from citizens that will be used as the city creates its Invest West plan.



Invest West was introduced by Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox as part of his four-year plan. The initiative is aimed at putting resources in West Tuscaloosa to encourage business and residential development.



The first public meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the McDonald Hughes Center. The second meeting will be Thursday, Feb. from 5-7 p.m. at Oakdale Elementary School.

“We love when people get involved, we love when the folks in the area come and let us know what they're concerned about in their community, what they like, what they dislike,” Ashley Crites, with the City of Tuscaloosa’s Office of Urban Development, said. “Places where the sidewalk may be crumbling that we don't know about, or where they always walk around and don't have a safe place to be, we need to know those things and that's what makes these public processes so special.”

