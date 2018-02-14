FIRST ALERT: Showers and possibly a storm this Valentine's Day evening

We are tracking showers in Mississippi heading east and some are already impacting the northwest corner of the WBRC First Alert viewing area. Rain increases in coverage this afternoon and evening from west to east and the greatest coverage looks to set up along and north of I-20.Rain increases in coverage this afternoon and evening. Shower and thunderstorm chances ramp up around dinnertime, so if you have plans for Valentine’s Day be sure to leave a little early and take that umbrella! Temperatures top off in the middle 60s. Showers dissipate tonight and temperatures fall into the lower 60s. Areas of fog and mist remain possible.

The chance for rain drops off significantly tomorrow and temperatures spike into the lower 70s.

Our next front brings a 40 percent chance for afternoon showers back on Friday afternoon and the greatest chance for rain on Saturday night. Temperatures will be a little cooler over the weekend because of the front.

Next week looks very mild and we will be watching our next cold front to potentially impact us around the middle to end of the week.

Tracking our next chance for rain on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

