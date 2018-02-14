Cobalt machine causes fire at plant in Brookwood

Crews are on the scene of a fire in Brookwood.

Firefighters got the call about the fire at the four-story building at a barge-loading facility off of County Road 59 around 2:18 a.m.

A cobalt machine used to wash coal caught fire, according to Larry Spencer, International District 20 Vice President.

Spencer says the United Mine Workers' thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected.

No injuries have been reported.

