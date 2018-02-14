Cobalt machine causes fire at plant in Brookwood - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cobalt machine causes fire at plant in Brookwood

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Images Source: Raycom Images
BROOKWOOD, AL (WBRC) -

Crews are on the scene of a fire in Brookwood.

Firefighters got the call about the fire at the four-story building at a barge-loading facility off of County Road 59 around 2:18 a.m.

A cobalt machine used to wash coal caught fire, according to Larry Spencer, International District 20 Vice President.

Spencer says the United Mine Workers' thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly