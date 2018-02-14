Cobalt machine causes fire at Mine No. 4 in Brookwood

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Mine No. 4 in Brookwood.

Firefighters got the call about the fire at the four-story building at a barge-loading facility off of County Road 59 around 2:18 a.m.

A cobalt machine used to wash coal caught fire, according to Larry Spencer, International District 20 Vice President.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing.

