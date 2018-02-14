What to stream the weekend of February 16

Marty Allen, the wild-haired comedian whose hundreds of talk show appearances earned him the nickname "The Darling of Daytime TV," died Feb. 12 of complications from pneumonia

Netflix is putting some distance between itself and 13 Reasons Why author Jay Asher after he was accused of sexual harassment over the weekend.

Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Former Charles in Charge child star Alexander Polinsky accused actor Scott Baio of sexually and emotionally abusing him on the set of the '80s sitcom at a press conference Wednesday, E! reports.

1. Here and Now

Holly Hunter and Tim Robbins star in this mysterious drama as the parents of one biological daughter and three adoptive children from Vietnam, Liberia and Colombia. The series takes on a supernatural element involving an Iranian family and the numbers 11:11. If you missed the series premiere on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 9/8c on HBO, you can catch it and future episodes streaming on HBO Go.

2. The Bachelor Winter Games

This spin-off of the popular reality series brings former contestants of different Bachelor editions from around the world together to compete in winter sports. An alternative to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, participants will also have an opportunity to find true love. While the series premiered Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 8/7c on ABC, you can stream it now through the network's app.

3. This Close

Created by and starring deaf actors Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman, this dramedy centers on a talent agent and a writer as they take on the everyday struggles that come with being deaf in a comedic way. The charming series also stars Cheryl Hines, Zach Gilford and Marlee Matlin. It's currently available to stream on Sundance Now.

4. Everything Sucks!

Set in Boring, Oregon in 1992, this look of teen culture centers follows the A/V club and the drama club who team up to make a movie -- though not everyone will get along. Drawing strong parallels to Freaks and Geeks, this coming-of-age story boasts a great soundtrack made up of Blind Melon, Alanis Morisette and The Cranberries. It arrives on Netflix Friday, Feb. 16.

5. Mozart in the Jungle

This Golden Globe-winning comedy offers a behind-the-scenes look at the world of classical music performance. This season, the gang heads to Tokyo for a conductor competition. The series stars Gael García Bernal, Lola Kirke, Malcolm McDowell and Bernadette Peters. Stream it on Amazon starting Friday, Feb. 16.

6. The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale

The Soup lives on in this weekly talk show offering a clip-driven look at pop culture with commentary comedian Joel McHale. The series streams Sundays on Netflix.

