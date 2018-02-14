US core consumer prices rise 0.3 pct., most in a year

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE- In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, a shopper looks over clothing at a J.C. Penney store in Seattle. On Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for January.

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. consumer prices, excluding the volatile food and energy categories, rose 0.3 percent last month, the most in a year. The increase was led by much higher clothing costs and more expensive car insurance.

The Labor Department says overall consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in January, the most in four months. Inflation rose 2.1 percent from a year earlier and core prices increased 1.8 percent.

Both measures show that inflation is mostly contained. But the increase in core prices may rattle financial markets. Investors are hyper-focused on whether faster price increases may cause the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates faster than expected. Higher interest rates make it more expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow and spend and could slow growth.

