Mickey: A wet forecast for the rest of the week

We are seeing an overcast, moist Valentine's Day with the chance of some light showers.

Expect highs today to top out in the mid-60s with south winds around 5 mph.

Tonight we continue to hold on to overcast skies with the chance of patchy drizzle moving through our area.

Look for lows to drop off into the low 60s.

We could see a break in the rainfall for Thursday, but still we are expecting mostly cloudy skies and very warm air.

Scattered showers are back in the forecast for Friday with morning temperatures near 60 and highs near 67.

Saturday morning's lows should be cooler dropping into the low 40s with highs warming only into the upper 50s.

The temperatures are expected to begin warming again by Sunday into the mid-60s then close to 70-degrees by Monday and Tuesday with showers still in the forecast.

