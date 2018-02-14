Minnie Driver quits Oxfam after sex in crisis zone scandal

LONDON (AP) - Minnie Driver has become the first celebrity ambassador of Oxfam to resign following its handling of a sexual misconduct scandal in Haiti.

The star of "Good Will Hunting" says she will no longer support the organization, and tweeted she was "Devastated for the women who were used by people sent there to help them, devastated by the response of an organization that I have been raising awareness for since I was 9 years old."

The anti-poverty organization has been reeling since the Times of London reported last week that seven former Oxfam staff members who worked in Haiti faced misconduct allegations that included using prostitutes and downloading pornography.

Oxfam says it investigated, but the government and charity regulators have criticized its lack of transparency in its handling of the matter.

