Netflix says 13 Reasons Why author Jay Asher is not involved in season 2

Kim Cattrall may be in mourning, but there's one person whose well wishes she's not ready to accept right now, or possibly ever: Sarah Jessica Parker.

Netflix is putting some distance between itself and 13 Reasons Why author Jay Asher after he was accused of sexual harassment over the weekend.

Marty Allen, the wild-haired comedian whose hundreds of talk show appearances earned him the nickname "The Darling of Daytime TV," died Feb. 12 of complications from pneumonia

Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis will continue their quest to destroy each other when Billions returns for its third season

By Megan Vick,

The streaming giant released a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. "Jay Asher was not involved in the second season of 13 Reasons Why. The upcoming season will not be impacted in any way."

Asher was expelled from the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators on Sunday, Feb. 11 following allegations of sexual harassment. SCBWI executive director Lin Oliver confirmed the news, saying, "There is a zero tolerance policy for harassment, there is a preponderance [of] powerful and respected women on our board, on our staff, and in our membership." Oliver later told Buzzfeed that Asher and another author were expelled after an investigation left "no other option" considering the group's no tolerance policy.

"We have always been really sensitive to sexual harassment issues and have a zero tolerance policy, but clearly our policies haven't prevented violations, so we're taking this opportunity to take another look at our guidelines," Oliver said.

13 Reasons Why Cast Responds to Criticism the Show Glorifies Suicide

The author defended himself to Buzzfeed on Monday, Feb. 12, saying: "It's very scary when you know people are just not going to believe you once you open your mouth. I feel very conflicted about it just because of what's going on in the culture and who's supposed to be believed and who's not ... I understand the predicament they're in with everything going on and to want to protect themselves. I love the organization, but they didn't decide to push me out. It was my decision, even though [Oliver] said the email contained nothing that their organization should have anything to do with."

Netflix recently wrapped production on Season 2 of its hit series 13 Reasons Why, which is based on Asher's novel of the same name. The first season focused on the suicide of high school student Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and the 13 cassette tapes she left behind detailing the reasons for taking her own life. The sophomore season will now delve deeper into the effect Hannah's decision had on the classmates she left behind.

A premiere date for Season 2 has not yet been announced. Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

