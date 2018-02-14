Netflix says 13 Reasons Why author Jay Asher is not involved in season 2

Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis will continue their quest to destroy each other when Billions returns for its third seasonMore >>
Marty Allen, the wild-haired comedian whose hundreds of talk show appearances earned him the nickname "The Darling of Daytime TV," died Feb. 12 of complications from pneumoniaMore >>
Netflix is putting some distance between itself and 13 Reasons Why author Jay Asher after he was accused of sexual harassment over the weekend.More >>
Kim Cattrall may be in mourning, but there's one person whose well wishes she's not ready to accept right now, or possibly ever: Sarah Jessica Parker.More >>
