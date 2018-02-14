Number of lawsuits challenging opioid industry still growing

Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon after he spotted a man matching the radio description of an armed suspect, the city's police superintendent said.More >>
Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon after he spotted a man matching the radio description of an armed suspect, the city's police superintendent said.More >>
A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.More >>
A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.More >>