After another accident shooting, police call for more gun locks

The accidental shooting between an 8-year-old and 16-year-old on Sugar Ray Drive Monday night have Birmingham Police once again calling for locks on guns.



"Gun locks are important. We had a weekend where we handed them out in our precincts,” Sgt. Bryan Shelton, with Birmingham Police said.



Police say the eight-year-old got a hold of a gun. His 16-year-old brother went to grab it when the gun went off. Both are expected to be okay. Police tell us the gun belongs to a man who comes to the house a lot. They want to talk to him.



"It's a prime example if this does shake out to be as we're thinking accidental. You know gun locks could have really helped in that situation,” Shelton said.



Right now, Alabama does not require firearm owners to lock their weapons. Gun experts say accidental shootings can be prevented by making sure the gun's chamber is empty before handling it. They make chamber flags, similar to locks, that you can put in the gun so if a person picks it up they know for a fact the chamber is empty.

David McCullough with Central Alabama Firearms recently gave us a demonstration.

"So there's no bullet can actually go into the chamber. This is guaranteeing that there's nothing inside the chamber and that would prevent anyone from being hurt,” McCullough said.



We're told over the next few weekends, Birmingham Police will continue to hand out gun locks in the city's south precinct for four public housing communities. Police say they don't want to see any more tragedies like they saw with the accidental shooting deaths in 2017.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.