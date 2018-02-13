The University of Alabama planning to expand nursing program

The University of Alabama's Nursing school is looking to expand not only because of the demand but the need for more space.

The dean of the program said they've only been in their building for 7 years and they have already out grown it.



The school said hospitals and clinics are coming in constantly asking for more qualified graduates to hire.



“Alabama and the whole country needs more registered nurses. And every semester we have more candidates then we can accommodate with our current resources. Looking for a lot of support from our local community, board members and employers of nurses,” said Dr. Suzanne Prevost, Dean of UA Capstone College of Nursing.

Dr. Prevost said there will be future fundraising efforts involved to expand their nursing building.



