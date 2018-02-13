J-P: Patchy fog possible overnight

We're seeing some patchy fog develop across the area. While I don't see a widespread issue, a few areas will see visibility d rop to less than one mile. Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the mid-50s.



Rain will move into the area by daybreak with the heaviest rainfall west of I-65 and north of I-20. No severe weather is forecast, but it will be a bit wet. The best chances for showers will continue through the first part of the day.



What about Valentine's Day? We will likely see cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 60s. Expect rain chances around 30-percent during the evening.



Thursday should be dry and cloudy with plenty of rain back in the forecast Friday and through the weekend.



