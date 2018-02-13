Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
South Lamar 70, Cherokee 41
1A Sub-Regional=
Central=
Cornerstone School 69, Notasulga 46
Ellwood Christian Academy 69, Winterboro 59
Talladega County Central 61, Maplesville 44
Wadley 72, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 63
1A Sub-Regional=
Northeast=
Cedar Bluff 64, Appalachian 57
Decatur Heritage 63, Spring Garden 47
Sacred Heart 109, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 62
Skyline 79, Southeastern 59
1A Sub-Regional=
Northwest=
Belgreen 82, Marion County 46
Hubbard 64, Pickens County 51
Meek 76, Tharptown 54
South Lamar 70, Cherokee, Texas 41
1A Sub-Regional=
South=
Georgiana 72, Marengo 59
Houston County 72, McIntosh 45
J.F. Shields 61, Florala 48
Linden 62, Brantley 52
2A Sub-Regional=
Central=
Aliceville 89, Billingsley 30
Calhoun 80, Southern Choctaw 63
Goshen 75, Choctaw County 48
Keith 63, Thorsby 46
2A Sub-Regional=
Northeast=
LaFayette 57, Collinsville 49
Lanett 85, Westbrook Christian 58
Section 101, Ranburne 58
Vincent 53, Fyffe 36
2A Sub-Regional=
Northwest=
Mars Hill Bible 68, Saint Bernard Prep 36
Red Bay 60, Tarrant 37
Sulligent 60, Altamont 47
Tanner 83, Falkville 53
2A Sub-Regional=
South=
Abbeville 91, Geneva County 54
Barbour County 77, Cottonwood 27
Elba 59, Chickasaw 51
Saint Luke's Episcopal 75, New Brockton 32
3A Sub-Regional=
Central=
Central Coosa 49, Southside-Selma 46
Greene County 57, Fultondale 45
Prattville Christian Academy 58, Randolph County 29
3A Sub-Regional=
Northeast=
Geraldine 69, Glencoe 36
Piedmont 52, New Hope 30
Pisgah 84, Weaver 67
Plainview 81, Ohatchee 44
3A Sub-Regional=
Northwest=
Elkmont 51, Carbon Hill 34
Hanceville 58, East Lawrence 57
Holly Pond 87, Colbert Heights 59
Lauderdale County 83, Locust Fork 52
3A Sub-Regional=
South=
Cottage Hill 64, Opp 34
Hillcrest-Evergreen 71, Houston Academy 45
Mobile Christian 58, Geneva 44
Pike County 57, Flomaton 43
4A Sub-Regional=
Central=
Childersburg 56, Bibb County 34
Greensboro 48, Oneonta 44
Holt 65, Dadeville 47
Sipsey Valley 59, Tallassee 51
4A Sub-Regional=
Northeast=
Handley 60, Westminster Christian Academy 57
Jacksonville 56, Sardis 52
Madison Academy 63, Anniston 49
North Jackson 50, Hokes Bluff 44
4A Sub-Regional=
Northwest=
Cordova 82, Central-Florence 62
Deshler 69, Good Hope 44
Fayette County 45, West Limestone 43
Haleyville 54, Danville 37
4A Sub-Regional=
South=
Andalusia 58, Catholic-Montgomery 53
Ashford 54, Thomasville 48
St. James 62, Escambia County 51
UMS-Wright 77, Dale County 57
5A Sub-Regional=
Central=
B.T. Washington 71, Dallas County 70, 2OT
Calera 94, Beauregard 56
Central-Tuscaloosa 66, Briarwood Christian 50
Sylacauga 67, Demopolis 46
5A Sub-Regional=
Northeast=
Arab 47, Springville 46
Etowah 64, Central - Clay County 55
Mortimer Jordan 53, Guntersville 48
Talladega 86, Alexandria 59
5A Sub-Regional=
Northwest=
Fairview 71, Mae Jemison 64
Lee-Huntsville 85, Hayden 48
Pleasant Grove 54, Brooks 38
Wenonah 82, Lawrence County 38
5A Sub-Regional=
South=
Charles Henderson 55, Jackson 54, OT
Eufaula 84, Vigor 61
Faith Academy 74, Rehobeth 53
Wilcox Central 54, Greenville 52
6A Sub-Regional=
Central=
Helena 61, Wetumpka 46
Hillcrest 89, Chilton County 50
Opelika 66, Pelham 63
Paul Bryant 90, Selma 42
6A Sub-Regional=
Northeast=
Albertville 47, Center Point 35
Oxford 60, Homewood 59
Parker 50, Southside-Gadsden 28
Pinson Valley 109, Cullman 59
6A Sub-Regional=
Northwest=
Austin 69, Minor 67
Columbia 58, Carver-Birmingham 49
Muscle Shoals 62, Hueytown 55
6A Sub-Regional=
South=
Carver-Montgomery 72, Spanish Fort 50
LeFlore 64, Northview 32
Russell County 73, Blount 56
Sidney Lanier 68, Daphne 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
4A Sub-Regional=
Central=
Childersburg 53, Bibb County 40
Greensboro 66, Oneonta 47
4A Sub-Regional=
South=
St. James 57, Escambia County 18
5A Sub-Regional=
Northwest=
Wenonah 62, Lawrence County 33
6A Sub-Regional=
Northwest=
Minor 67, Austin 54
6A Sub-Regional=
South=
LeFlore 51, Northview 49
Sidney Lanier 43, Daphne 27
6a Sub-Regional=
Central=
Opelika 73, Pelham 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
