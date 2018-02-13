Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

South Lamar 70, Cherokee 41

1A Sub-Regional=

Central=

Cornerstone School 69, Notasulga 46

Ellwood Christian Academy 69, Winterboro 59

Talladega County Central 61, Maplesville 44

Wadley 72, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 63

1A Sub-Regional=

Northeast=

Cedar Bluff 64, Appalachian 57

Decatur Heritage 63, Spring Garden 47

Sacred Heart 109, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 62

Skyline 79, Southeastern 59

1A Sub-Regional=

Northwest=

Belgreen 82, Marion County 46

Hubbard 64, Pickens County 51

Meek 76, Tharptown 54

South Lamar 70, Cherokee, Texas 41

1A Sub-Regional=

South=

Georgiana 72, Marengo 59

Houston County 72, McIntosh 45

J.F. Shields 61, Florala 48

Linden 62, Brantley 52

2A Sub-Regional=

Central=

Aliceville 89, Billingsley 30

Calhoun 80, Southern Choctaw 63

Goshen 75, Choctaw County 48

Keith 63, Thorsby 46

2A Sub-Regional=

Northeast=

LaFayette 57, Collinsville 49

Lanett 85, Westbrook Christian 58

Section 101, Ranburne 58

Vincent 53, Fyffe 36

2A Sub-Regional=

Northwest=

Mars Hill Bible 68, Saint Bernard Prep 36

Red Bay 60, Tarrant 37

Sulligent 60, Altamont 47

Tanner 83, Falkville 53

2A Sub-Regional=

South=

Abbeville 91, Geneva County 54

Barbour County 77, Cottonwood 27

Elba 59, Chickasaw 51

Saint Luke's Episcopal 75, New Brockton 32

3A Sub-Regional=

Central=

Central Coosa 49, Southside-Selma 46

Greene County 57, Fultondale 45

Prattville Christian Academy 58, Randolph County 29

3A Sub-Regional=

Northeast=

Geraldine 69, Glencoe 36

Piedmont 52, New Hope 30

Pisgah 84, Weaver 67

Plainview 81, Ohatchee 44

3A Sub-Regional=

Northwest=

Elkmont 51, Carbon Hill 34

Hanceville 58, East Lawrence 57

Holly Pond 87, Colbert Heights 59

Lauderdale County 83, Locust Fork 52

3A Sub-Regional=

South=

Cottage Hill 64, Opp 34

Hillcrest-Evergreen 71, Houston Academy 45

Mobile Christian 58, Geneva 44

Pike County 57, Flomaton 43

4A Sub-Regional=

Central=

Childersburg 56, Bibb County 34

Greensboro 48, Oneonta 44

Holt 65, Dadeville 47

Sipsey Valley 59, Tallassee 51

4A Sub-Regional=

Northeast=

Handley 60, Westminster Christian Academy 57

Jacksonville 56, Sardis 52

Madison Academy 63, Anniston 49

North Jackson 50, Hokes Bluff 44

4A Sub-Regional=

Northwest=

Cordova 82, Central-Florence 62

Deshler 69, Good Hope 44

Fayette County 45, West Limestone 43

Haleyville 54, Danville 37

4A Sub-Regional=

South=

Andalusia 58, Catholic-Montgomery 53

Ashford 54, Thomasville 48

St. James 62, Escambia County 51

UMS-Wright 77, Dale County 57

5A Sub-Regional=

Central=

B.T. Washington 71, Dallas County 70, 2OT

Calera 94, Beauregard 56

Central-Tuscaloosa 66, Briarwood Christian 50

Sylacauga 67, Demopolis 46

5A Sub-Regional=

Northeast=

Arab 47, Springville 46

Etowah 64, Central - Clay County 55

Mortimer Jordan 53, Guntersville 48

Talladega 86, Alexandria 59

5A Sub-Regional=

Northwest=

Fairview 71, Mae Jemison 64

Lee-Huntsville 85, Hayden 48

Pleasant Grove 54, Brooks 38

Wenonah 82, Lawrence County 38

5A Sub-Regional=

South=

Charles Henderson 55, Jackson 54, OT

Eufaula 84, Vigor 61

Faith Academy 74, Rehobeth 53

Wilcox Central 54, Greenville 52

6A Sub-Regional=

Central=

Helena 61, Wetumpka 46

Hillcrest 89, Chilton County 50

Opelika 66, Pelham 63

Paul Bryant 90, Selma 42

6A Sub-Regional=

Northeast=

Albertville 47, Center Point 35

Oxford 60, Homewood 59

Parker 50, Southside-Gadsden 28

Pinson Valley 109, Cullman 59

6A Sub-Regional=

Northwest=

Austin 69, Minor 67

Columbia 58, Carver-Birmingham 49

Muscle Shoals 62, Hueytown 55

6A Sub-Regional=

South=

Carver-Montgomery 72, Spanish Fort 50

LeFlore 64, Northview 32

Russell County 73, Blount 56

Sidney Lanier 68, Daphne 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

4A Sub-Regional=

Central=

Childersburg 53, Bibb County 40

Greensboro 66, Oneonta 47

4A Sub-Regional=

South=

St. James 57, Escambia County 18

5A Sub-Regional=

Northwest=

Wenonah 62, Lawrence County 33

6A Sub-Regional=

Northwest=

Minor 67, Austin 54

6A Sub-Regional=

South=

LeFlore 51, Northview 49

Sidney Lanier 43, Daphne 27

6a Sub-Regional=

Central=

Opelika 73, Pelham 26

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

