Holt High remembers basketball player killed protecting his sister

A community grieved and tears were shed just four days after a bright young high school basketball player lost his life.

As the Holt Ironmen hosted an area championship basketball game on Tuesday evening, Jalen Merriweather’s classmates and teachers took time before the game to hug one another and pray.

Last Friday night, the 18-year-old Merriweather was shot and killed while protecting his sister from a man who was attacking her.

On Tuesday, Jalen’s mother and sister were given a special piece of artwork depicting Jalen, as those in the gym were surrounded by signs that supported their late friend and teammate.

As you watch Tuesday night’s events, listen to Jalen’s mother Angela talk with us about her son, her family, and a killer who remains on the loose.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.