Community of Berlin votes to incorporate

The Cullman County community of Berlin has voted to incorporate. The vote is 45 for to 23 against. More than 300 voters who live in the proposed boundary were eligible to vote.

Berlin resident Patrick Bates paid for the cost of the election which could cost as much as $10,000. Bates told The Cullman Times the community has 20 to 30 miles of public roads and said the condition and maintenance of those roads was a motivating force in pushing for incorporation.

The vote was held at the Berlin community center.

Berlin is located 6 miles east of Downtown Cullman.

