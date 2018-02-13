Family of double homicide victim seeks answers in loved ones death

As Birmingham detectives continue their search for suspects in a double homicide, the sister of one of the victims says she is still struggling to accept the loss.

“We were sisters. She was my backbone. I was hers,” Aubrie Price said in an interview Monday.

18-year-old Liz Price was killed Monday night in Birmingham along with her boyfriend, 19-year-old Ty Pepper.

Aubrie was with her younger sister that night when she says Pepper called, asking Liz to come over.

Aubrie says drove her sister to the city's north side, dropped her off. then went to get gas.

She guesses she was gone about ten to fifteen minutes before returning.

When she arrived, she says the scene had totally changed

“I seen police lights, ambulance, firefighters. That’s when I walked over to the crime scene and I seen a white sheet on the ground,” Aubrie describes.

She would later get a call from her father, telling her her sister had been killed along with Pepper.

“What happened from the time I left. Who'd they get into an argument with them,” she questioned Monday afternoon.

“I don't know how...I don' t know when I'll be able to get over it. I just don't know how to put it in words.”

Police released few details Monday, however at this point, they do not believe the shooting was random.

