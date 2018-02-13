Take a tour of the old Century Plaza building

A look inside Century Plaza which has been closed nearly a decade

Step inside Century Plaza, and it's like your jumping back in time to when it was abandoned almost 10 years ago.

There is still the mall directory, a row of strollers, and even store signs. Only now with the empty store fronts.

There is an air of familiarity though when you walk into the building. "Everything you remember about Century Plaza is basically still the same,” Eddie Lumpkin continued, “everything from the giant columns down to the fountains in the center of it."

Lumpkin is now the owner of the mall and the developer who is trying to breathe new life back into this building.

So check out the video above. Does it bring back a flood of memories?

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.