UAB women’s hoops to battle Rice for top spot in CUSA

The UAB women’s basketball team is currently ranked No. 1 in the Conference USA standings and they will square off with second-ranked Rice on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a battle for the top spot in the league.
The team is also coming off its 20th win of the year, its first 20-win season since 2010-11 and the ninth in program history.
The Blazers are 10-1 in Bartow Arena this season and with six games left to play, the Blazers are eyeing their first-ever regular season conference title.
“We’ve never won a conference championship or regular season conference title and when I recruited this team, I said I want you to come and help make history and take UAB women’s basketball to where it’s never been before and they’re on a mission to do that,” said UAB head coach Randy Norton.
UAB and Rice tipoff Thursday at 6 p.m.
