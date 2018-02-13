Car chase ends with wreck in Calera

A police chase that started in the Pelham/Alabaster area Tuesday afternoon ended with a wreck in Calera.

The chase started just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they received a call about a chase with robbery suspects that started north of them in the Pelham/Alabaster area.

Two male suspects traveled down I-65 southbound before getting off at the Highway 31 exit in Calera.

After getting off at that exit and getting turned around at a train crossing, they struck another vehicle sending that car into a business. That driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

At that point, police say the suspects fled the car on foot. They were both eventually apprehended.

Police say the chase vehicle may be stolen. The chase ended on Highway 31 and Woodbine Avenue.

