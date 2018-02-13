Jump rope at the Capitol

You've probably seen them in a TV commercial and now they're taking their impressive skills to the capitol steps in Montgomery.



The Leeds Jump Rope Team performed in front of Governor Kay Ivey.



“They are outstanding,” said Governor Ivey. “They are agile, they are talented, they work together as a team, they are also very skillful as individual performers.”

The team was honored by the Alabama House of Representatives with a resolution of exceptional achievement.

