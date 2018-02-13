Rainy Mardi Gras draws small crowds in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Smaller than expected crowds have rolled out for Mardi Gras celebrations along the Gulf Coast.

Despite the wet weather, some Mobile enthusiasts still flocked to all-day parades on Tuesday. Local TV stations reported a proposal and a baby gender reveal on two different floats.

Some weekend parades were postponed or cancelled because of rain.

Police reports show that nearly 300,000 people attended weekend parades in Mobile. The number was lower than expected compared to previous years. The city's Joe Cain Procession on a gloomy Sunday drew less than 17,000 people.

The usual Mardi Gras revelry didn't die down, though. Mobile police responded to 31 complaints of unruliness on Sunday. One resulted in a misdemeanor and three in tickets for barricade-jumping.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.