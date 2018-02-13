Juveniles wounded in accidental shooting are in stable condition

Two juveniles wounded in an accidental shooting are listed in stable condition according to the Birmingham Police Dept.

An eight-year-old was shot in the neck and a 16-year-old was hit in the arm.

Police say the teenager was trying to get the gun away from the younger sibling.

A neighbor, Tracy Ross said the parents are good parents and that the children are good.

Ross says guns are not bad but they need to be put away safely or anyone around them should be provided gun safety training .

Police said the gun belongs to a person who frequents the home and they are seeking to talk to him.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.