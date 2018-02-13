Central High student found with gun

Tuscaloosa's Central High School went on lockdown Friday for more than an hour after officials found a gun in a student's backpack.



"It shows that they're taking it very serious of a hand gun being on the campus especially in the possession," Lt. Teena Richardson with the Tuscaloosa Police Department explained.



Richardson said teachers were looking for a missing cell phone when they found a Jemison Arms .22 Caliber gun.



School resource officers didn't find any other weapons after searching the school.



The student, identified as a freshman, told police he had the gun for protection from someone that had been bothering him while he was on his way home according to Richardson.



"It tells me that we need to be careful about our surroundings and the people we associate with. And the fact this student didn't feel safe enough or felt that they couldn't have the confidence to talk to an officer about what was going on tells us that we have a lot of work to do," Richardson explained.



Officers arrested the student on charges of certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and is being held in Juvenile Detention.



