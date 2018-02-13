Jill: Have the umbrella nearby on Valentine's Day

Tuesday, many places lucked out and saw sunshine, especially along and south of I-20. Areas to the north weren’t so lucky and temperatures reflected and only warmed to the 50s instead of the 60s.

A FIRST ALERT for areas of fog and mist to form tonight and areas of limited visibility. Temperatures drop back in the lower 50s.

A better chance for showers returns on Valentine’s Day, especially for areas north of I-20 and in the morning. There is just a small chance for showers for those going out to celebrate for dinner. Temperatures will be mild again and rise into the 60s.

The lowest chance for rain and the warmest temperatures in the lower 70s looks to set up on Thursday.

Our next cold front arrives on Friday afternoon and will be slow to push through. Long range data varies on the timing and speed of the front and because of that we have extended the chance for rain into Sunday morning. The long range temperatures vary too, and one model has us in the 50s on Saturday and the other has us in the 60s, so I have averaged the two together.

Rain chances look to back off a bit on Sunday through Tuesday and will be in the 20 percent range. Temperatures look to moderate again next week.

