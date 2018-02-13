Four-star army general to address Alabama legislature

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's only four-star Army general will address the Legislature on Thursday.

Gen. Gus Perna will address a joint session of the Legislature to recognize Military Appreciation Day.

Perna is the highest-ranking military officer in Alabama. He has been the commanding general of the U.S. Army Materiel Command in Huntsville since September 2016.

Previously he was deployed to Bosnia, Somalia and Iraq. He has received multiple service and merit awards including the Legion of Merit.

Perna's appearance comes weeks after the Legislature approved measures honoring the military.

The Alabama House passed resolutions on Jan. 9 honoring state veterans and living Medal of Honor winners. Lawmakers presented the awards in a special joint session on "Military and Veterans Appreciation Day" on Jan. 16.

