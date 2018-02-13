'Peanut man' dies at age 62

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue North Monday night.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue North Monday night.More >>
Tuesday, many places lucked out and saw sunshine, especially along and south of I-20. Areas to the north weren’t so lucky and temperatures reflected and only warmed to the 50s instead of the 60s.More >>
Tuesday, many places lucked out and saw sunshine, especially along and south of I-20. Areas to the north weren’t so lucky and temperatures reflected and only warmed to the 50s instead of the 60s.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner says 62-year-old Berry Lee Perry died of natural causes on Monday.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner says 62-year-old Berry Lee Perry died of natural causes on Monday.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
Birmingham city leaders a step closer to approving complete streets proposalMore >>
Birmingham city leaders a step closer to approving complete streets proposalMore >>