Birmingham wants public input on Complete Streets proposal

A plan is in the works, to re-design Birmingham streets to accommodate the needs of people, not just cars. Birmingham city leaders moved closer to making the “complete street” plans a reality. That means each sidewalk and street would be able to accommodate everyone from walkers and joggers, to cyclists and those with disabilities.

“Complete Streets means you are accommodating all user types. Not just the car, the cyclist, adding bike lanes, adding sidewalks, looking at intersections and making sure they are ADA accessible for a whole range of users whether you’re a kid or the elderly,” says Lindsay Puckett of the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham.

The Birmingham City council approved a resolution Tuesday for a public hearing on the complete streets project.

The Complete Street plan include new sidewalks, crosswalks, bike lanes, new pavement, and better lighting and landscaping, and even more transit stops. Similar projects have been completed in other cities, like Myrtle Beach where the years long project was recently completed. The Birmingham plan would be gradual, with changes coming as a street needed other work.

“Having The complete street ordinance in place means anytime a street is resurfaced or reconstructed it would need to accommodate all the user types and additional bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure,” says Puckett.

The public hearing will be held on March 6th. It will take place in council chambers at city hall, during the regularly scheduled city council meeting.

You can read the complete ordinance here.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.