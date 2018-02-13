Alabama bans importation of Mississippi deer carcasses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's conservation department is banning the importation of deer carcasses from Mississippi to stop the spread of disease.

A statement released Tuesday says a 4-year-old buck found dead in Mississippi in January tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. The neurological disease affects deer, elk and moose and is always fatal.

Hunters can still transport deboned meat, cleaned skulls with antlers, teeth and tanned hides.

A statement from Alabama Wildlife Section Chief Keith Gauldin says the state has closely monitored the deer population for years and found no evidence of the disease. Gauldin asks the public for help to keep the state disease-free.

Alabama bans importing deer carcasses from all 25 states that have confirmed presence of chronic wasting disease.

