Baumhower's Victory Grille: Mobile Bay gator bites

Mobile Bay Gator Bites

Equipment Needed:

Cutting Board

Knife

3 medium Mixing Bowls

Wire Whisk

High Sided Cast Iron Skillet or Dutch Oven

Metals tongs or fry skimmer

Plate For Service

Ingredients:

Vegetable oil for Frying (About 2 Qts)

Red Remoulade (recipe Attached)

Alligator Tail Meat (Thawed)

Buttermilk

Seasoned Flour

Lemon Wedges

Fresh Chopped Parsley

Directions:

Begin by making Remoulade sauce in mixing bowl according to attached recipe. Set aside while cooking Alligator.

Place Alligator on cutting board and cut into bite-sized pieces - about 1-inch pieces.

Place cast iron on stove top and fill 1/2 full. Heat oil to 350 degrees.

Place 1 cup of seasoned flour in the first mixing bowl and 1 cup of Buttermilk in the second mixing bowl.

Begin breading Alligator by placing it into the seasoned flour, then into buttermilk, then back into the seasoned flour. Shake off any excess flour.

Place Alligator bites into the pre-heated oil and fry for approximately 3 minutes. Remove Alligator bites with tongs or fry skimmer and place onto paper towels to absorb any excess oil.

Place Alligator bites on serving plate and garnish with lemon wedges and fresh chopped parsley. Serve with Red Remoulade on the side.