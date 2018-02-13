Court rules Gardendale cannot form school system

A 12-year-old girl from Riverside in St. Clair County is battling cancer and right now she needs your help with a project close to her heart. Mileena Painter was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia this past August. She is now home bound and not able to go to traditional school. For one of her school projects she has decided to collect firefighter patches from around the world. "She started school on August 8th and went to half a day of 6th grade and was diagnosed ...More >>
The Federal appeals court ruled that Gardendale cannot form it's own school system.More >>
Former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman was released from St. Vincent’s hospital in Birmingham Tuesday morning following heart bypass surgery.More >>
After two young people, a high school student and a baby, have been killed in one part of Tuscaloosa in just two weeks, the councilwoman for the area is talking about her concerns regarding crime.More >>
A 20-year-old is wanted in connection with a shooting that injured two women.More >>
