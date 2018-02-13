Editorial: To protect and serve

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018:

There are times when the words shared by another need not be edited or expounded upon in any way, because the feelings conveyed are heartfelt, pure, and deserve sharing unadulterated. The following is from a Facebook post shared on Sunday at 5:36 a.m. from someone on the Bangor Maine Police Department. Here it is in its entirety:

“Not a great week to be a cop, more importantly, not a great week to be the wife or child of a cop.

Six cops killed in six days.

I strongly believe that these dead men were extraordinary human servants who did something that a high percentage of the population would never do; show up on time, regardless of the call or situation, and try to make things better.

They didn't tell the caller that they would be there sometime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. the following Thursday. They responded immediately.

While they knew it was always a possibility to be cut down by gunfire, they did not know it would be that very day.

Doing a job in which they had every intention to make things better for someone... they were unconsciously making things worse, that very day, for their own wives and children.

Colorado- Deputy Sheriff Micah Flick

Texas- Officer David Sherrard

Georgia- Officer Chase Maddox

Ohio- Officer Anthony Morelli

Officer Eric Joering

And in South Dakota- an Oglala Sioux Tribal Police Officer's life was also cut short yesterday, according to reports.

Cops.

I am not requesting thoughts and prayers, just consideration for what they did when called to act.

Cops, continuing our "generous return policy" for the foreseeable future. You call, we come. You call again, we will return.

Keep your hands to yourself, leave other people's things alone, and be kind to one another.

We will be here.”