2nd man wanted in Docena shooting in custody

Tonio Givens is now in the Jefferson County Jail. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

James Sinclair is in the Jefferson Co. Jail charged with 2 counts of attempted murder. (Source: Jefferson Co. Jail)

Authorities say a man wanted in a shooting that injured two women is now in custody.

Tonio Givens was booked overnight in the Jefferson County Jail.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Feb. 10 in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Docena.

Both women were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators say the women were in a car with a man who had an ongoing feud with 21-year-old James Sinclair.

Givens and Sinclair were outside when the car came down the street. Sinclair told authorities when he saw the car he thought they were going to hurt him so he and Givens began shooting at the car.

Givens and Sinclair are charged with two counts of attempted murder. Sinclair is in the Jefferson County Jail with bond set at $150,000.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.