1 arrested, 1 wanted after two women shot

James Sinclair is in the Jefferson Co. Jail charged with 2 counts of attempted murder. (Source: Jefferson Co. Jail)

Tonio Givens is wanted for 2 counts of attempted murder following a weekend shooting that injured 2 women. (Source: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

A 20-year-old is wanted in connection with a shooting that injured two women.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Feb. 10 in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Docena.

Both women were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators say the women were in a car with a man who had an an ongoing feud with 21-year-old James Sinclair.

Tonio Givens and Sinclair were outside when the car came down the street. Sinclair told authorities when he saw the car he thought they were going to hurt him so he and Givens began shooting at the car.

Givens and Sinclair are charged with two counts of attempted murder. Sinclair is in the Jefferson County Jail with bond set at $150,000.

Givens is at large.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.