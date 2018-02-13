FIRST ALERT Update: Dreary weather to persist

The wet and mild pattern looks to persist! The weather looks dreary the rest of Tuesday and we will see cloudy skies and areas of drizzle and mist. Temperatures will be warmest to the southeast and get into the 60s. Temperatures in the 50s can be expected elsewhere.



A FIRST ALERT for areas of fog and mist tonight and areas of limited visibility. Temperatures d rop back in the lower 50s.



It will be tough to see much sunshine on Valentine’s Day and we will also see some widely scattered showers, especially north of I-20. The models want to be aggressive with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s, but I’m holding back the highs to the lower 60s instead. Either way it will be milder than normal.



The lowest chance for rain and the warmest temperatures in the lower 70s looks to set up on Thursday.



Our next cold front arrives on Friday afternoon. Rain will accompany it and impact us through Saturday. Temperatures will be mild on Friday and then much cooler on Saturday.



Rain chances look to back off a bit on Sunday through Tuesday and will be in the 20 percent range. Temperatures look to moderate again next week.



