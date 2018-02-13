Police release new info on Hoover teen missing for 2 weeks

Former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman will be released from St. Vincent’s hospital in Birmingham Tuesday morning following heart bypass surgery.More >>
A 20-year-old is wanted in connection with a shooting that injured two women.More >>
The wet and mild pattern looks to persist! The weather looks dreary the rest of Tuesday and we will see cloudy skies and areas of drizzle and mist.More >>
It's been two weeks since Ajah Blackledge has been seen.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue North Monday night.More >>
