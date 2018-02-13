Police release new info on Hoover teen missing for 2 weeks

It's been two weeks since Ajah Blackledge has been seen. For her family, the pain gets heavier each day. They're hoping that she turns up safe and alive. The 18-year-old was supposed to make it to class at Lawson State Community College's Bessemer Campus, on Jan. 29, but she never showed up.

"It is as if she just disappeared and that's very difficult to say the least but we are trying to cope, “said Blackledge’s grandfather, Kenneth Blackledge.

Police said Monday she made a stop at Compass Bank on Montgomery Highway to withdraw money. Nine minutes later, she was at McDonald's across the street from the Riverchase Galleria picking up breakfast. That was the last time anyone saw her.

Hoover PD said tips have led them from Central Park, Ensley, Fairfield and Bessemer, but none of the reported sightings of Ajah Blackledge could be confirmed.

Investigators said her cell phone was turned off except for a brief time frame last week on February 7th. Police said the phone was possibly activated in Hollywood, Florida. That’s nearly 750 miles from where Blackledge was last seen in Hoover.

“With every lead that comes, we hit a brick wall with it. It’s as if she disappeared,” continued Blackledge.

Ajah was driving a gold colored 2008 Ford Fusion, with an Alabama License Plate (1BK1358). "In my mind, the key is to keep the word out there and hopefully sooner very sooner than later we will find her,” said Blackledge.

If anyone has any information as to her whereabouts, they are urged to call Detective Drew Mims at 205-739-7274 or Sergeant Matt Savage at 205-739-6780.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.