Former Gov. Don Siegelman released from the hospital following heart bypass surgery

Former Gov. Don Siegelman has been released from the hospital after bypass surgery. (Source: WBRC Video)

Former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman was released from St. Vincent’s hospital in Birmingham Tuesday morning following heart bypass surgery.

Siegelman had emergency surgery Feb. 9 after an arteriogram showed dangerous blockage which could have triggered immediate death from a heart attack.



The Governor's son, Joseph Siegelman, said “My dad was blessed to be in the right place at the right time. Dr. Parks' discovery was able to be followed by surgery by a renowned heart surgeon, Dr. Richardson, who by the grace of God was available to operate immediately.”

