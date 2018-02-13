Russian investigators study crashed plane's flight recorders

(Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP). In this photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, emergency personnel works at the wreckage of an AN-148 plane crash in Stepanovskoye village, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) f...

(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). Orthodox youth with a priest gather at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow lighting 71 candles in memory of those killed in the An-148 plane crash, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. A Russian passenger plane carrying ...

(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). A girl places a candle as a group gather at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow to light 71 candles in memory of those killed in the An-148 plane crash, on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. A Russian passenger plane ...

(AP Photo/Nikolay Koreshkov). Emergency workers explore the site of a AN-148 plane crash in Stepanovskoye village, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Domodedovo airport, Russia, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Emergency teams combed the snowy fields outsid...

(Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP). In this photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, emergency personnel works at the scene of an AN-148 plane crash in Stepanovskoye village, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from...

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian investigators are studying information from the flight recorders of a Russian passenger plane that crashed near Moscow, killing all 71 people on board.

The Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said Tuesday that its experts had managed to recover the data from both the plane's flight data and cockpit conversation recorders.

The An-148 regional jet operated by Saratov Airlines plummeted into a field minutes after taking off Sunday from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport and exploded in a giant fireball.

Hundreds of emergency workers have been rummaging through knee-deep snow searching for remains of the victims and debris from the plane.

The crash has reignited questions about the twin-engine plane, which has a spotty safety record, with one previous crash and several other major incidents in which pilots have struggled to land safely.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.