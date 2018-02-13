Woman charged in connection with homicide in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a woman has been arrested in connection to homicide in Alabama last month.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office told WBMA-TV on Tuesday that 30-year-old Ebonee Sade Russell Malone is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Laronald McDaniel. Deputies found the 21-year-old McDaniel with multiple gunshot wounds on Jan. 18.

McDaniel was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities say McDaniel and a woman were in a car when a man walked up, fired gunshots into the vehicle and ran. Detectives say Malone was involved in the killing.

Malone is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond. It's unclear if she has an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.