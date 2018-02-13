Metro Diner's Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

A heart-shaped box of chocolates isn't the only Valentine's Day "sweet-for-your sweet." We show you how to enjoy dessert-for-breakfast to help get the sweetest start to the holiday. Charity Chancellor from Metro Diner, known for its menu of comfort food with flair, joins us in the kitchen to show a very special recipe for Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, that's guaranteed to warm the heart. She also offers tips on how to make your own Metro Diner Fruity Waffle by simply topping fresh waffles with blueberries, strawberries and bananas, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Cinnamon Roll Pancake

Cinnamon Butter Ingredients:

1 cup butter

2 tsp. cinnamon

¼ cup syrup

Directions: Melt 1 cup of butter, add 2 tsp. of cinnamon and ¼ cup of pancake syrup. Mix to combine and chill. Best made in advance.

Cinnamon Roll Pancake Filling Ingredients:

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1-2 tablespoons of cinnamon

Directions: Melt 1 cup of butter and stir in 1 cup of brown sugar. Then add 1-2 tablespoons of cinnamon depending on how much cinnamon flavor you would like in the filling. Set aside

Icing Ingredients:

¾ cup cream cheese

1 cup butter

3 ½ cups powdered sugar

Dash of vanilla extract

Directions: Soften 6 oz. of cream cheese. Melt 1 cup of butter and then combine in a mixer. Once smooth add 1 pound of powdered sugar - slowly, or you will get a big cloud of sugar! - and a dash of vanilla extract.

To Serve:

Transfer both the filling and icing to squirt bottles. Cut the tips of each bottle to approximately ¼ inch diameter. Prepare your favorite pancake recipe. Pour your desired amount of batter, depending on how large you like your pancakes, onto a hot skillet. Let pancake cook for approximately 1 minute and then, starting at the center, squeeze filling into pancake spiraling from the center to the outer edge. Flip once set.

Once you've completed your pancakes, top with one scoop of cinnamon butter. Then add the icing in a zig-zag pattern or any pattern you wish! Add toasted or candied pecans if desired.

