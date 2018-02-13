Mickey: Rain expected to return tomorrow

Today may be one of the drier days we have in the forecast for this week. We could still see patchy drizzle.

Morning temperatures only dropped into the 40s and highs today may only reach the upper 50s due to extensive cloud cover.

Rain is expected to return to the forecast by Valentine's Day. Look for a 40 percent chance of rain tomorrow with highs warming into the mid-60s.

We should close out the workweek with even warmer temperatures. With scattered showers remaining in the forecast look for morning temperatures in the 60s and highs in the low 70s.

While we are still expecting showers this weekend, the air should be a bit cooler with morning temperatures in the low 40s and highs in the 50s Saturday.

Sunday into our new workweek warms up again, but still we have scattered showers into next week.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.