What We Spend On Valentine's Day (Infographic)

This Valentine's Day, besides sappy songs, Americans will hear a lot of "Marry me?" and "Ka-ching!" Amidst a staggering nine million marriage proposals, Americans are estimated to spend $20 billion on Valentine's Day. Check out our infographic above to learn how we're spending money this Valentine's Day and see how it compares to the past.

A word to the wise, gentlemen: over half of the women surveyed admitted they would dump their man if he showed up empty-handed on February 14th, so check out the Top 5 Valentine bouquet picks!