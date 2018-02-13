When does Billions return?

All That, the beloved '90s sketch comedy show for kids, staged an epic reunion on MTV2's Wild 'n Out, the sketch and improv show hosted by All That alum Nick Cannon.

All That, the beloved '90s sketch comedy show for kids, staged an epic reunion on MTV2's Wild 'n Out, the sketch and improv show hosted by All That alum Nick Cannon.

Kenan and Kel reunited with other All That alums on Wild 'n Out

Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis will continue their quest to destroy each other when Billions returns for its third season

Netflix is putting some distance between itself and 13 Reasons Why author Jay Asher after he was accused of sexual harassment over the weekend.

Marty Allen, the wild-haired comedian whose hundreds of talk show appearances earned him the nickname "The Darling of Daytime TV," died Feb. 12 of complications from pneumonia



By Keisha Hatchett,

Time: Sunday, March 25 at 10/9c

Channel: Showtime

Stream Online: Watch on Showtime or fuboTV (Try for free)

Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis will continue their quest to destroy each other when Billions returns for its third season. The drama centers around federal prosecutor Chuck Rhoades Jr. (Giamatti) as he goes to bat with hedge fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) over his financial crimes as an inside trader, and explores how things aren't so black and white when it comes to the so-called villain Axelrod, who uses some of his illegally obtained funds to pay the college tuition for the children of his colleagues who perished on 9/11.

Catch the Season 3 premiere Sunday, March 25 at 10/9c on Showtime or stream it on the network's app. Plus, you can also watch the episode live on fuboTV. If you need to catch up, the first two seasons are available on Hulu.

Maggie Siff also stars as Wendy Rhoades, a psychiatrist and Chuck's confident wife who enjoys a strong working relationship with Axelrod. Malin Akerman plays Lara Axelrod, Bobby's wife who isn't particularly fond of her husband's close relationship with Wendy.

Billions Is Changing the Hearts and Minds of Middle-Aged Republicans

As Chuck and Bobby continue their dangerous game of chess, they must also fight for their own survival when outside forces threaten their livelihood. The new season will see John Malkovich join the cast as Russian billionaire Grigor Andolov.

